A new survey points to how direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping could affect craft beer sales.

Demand for DTC shipments has increased by 5.3 percent since 2022, according to a new report from Sovos ShipCompliant and the Brewers Association. The online survey, polling a group of 756 consistent craft beer drinkers, found that online sales contribute to consumers’ preferences for purchasing.

Of the drinkers surveyed, 79 percent said they’d purchase a larger amount of craft beer if they were able to ship it. This number is up from 75 percent the previous year. Overall, 61 percent of drinkers stated they want the option of ordering beer to be shipped to their homes.

Sovos ShipCompliant commissioned this online survey through The Harris Poll, a consumer research platform. The company partners with alcohol producers and brands in navigating the United States’ shipping laws, so it may have a vested interest in the survey results. Its wide portfolio of clients includes Sazerac, Pernod Ricard, Constellation Brands, and more.

Other respondents noted that they would be more likely to try new beers from out-of-state breweries through DTC sales (85 percent). Another 88 percent of regular drinkers felt that alcohol shipping laws in the U.S. could be improved.

“The DTC shipping market holds a great deal of interest for regular craft beer drinkers,” says Larry Cormier, vice president and general manager of Sovos ShipCompliant. “We’ve seen a year-over-year increase in demand for trying beer shipped from out-of-state breweries. Results further suggest that breweries could experience positive word of mouth advertising from consumers, leading to increased sales via DTC.”

Direct-to-consumer shipping laws currently vary state by state.

