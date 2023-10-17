Diageo has announced the launch and rollout of The Cocktail Collection, a premium, ready-to-serve cocktail line featuring some of the company’s most prolific spirit brands. According to a brand press release, the entire lineup of drinks is slated to be available in time for the holiday season.

The Cocktail Collection includes the now-available Bulleit Manhattan and Bulleit Old Fashioned, as well as the forthcoming Ketel One Vodka Espresso Martini, Ketel One Vodka Cosmopolitan, and Tanqueray Gin Negroni. While most of the cocktails are ready to pour with a quick chill — like the Tanqueray Gin Negroni, which can be chilled and poured over ice in a rocks glass — the brand recommends shaking some selections before serving, like the Ketel One Vodka Espresso Martini.

The Cocktail Collection’s high-end offerings aim to join the continuously growing ultra-premium tier of the ready-to-serve space — a category that the brand states has grown over 49 percent in the last year alone. The brand says the line’s accessible, ready-to-serve format is designed to ease the stress of preparing cocktails, which is helpful during the busy holiday season for party hosts and guests alike. Their timing is right: according to a Drizly trend report earlier this year, customers are increasingly opting to host holiday festivities at home.

The Cocktail Collection will roll out nationally through this fall. The bottles will be available in two formats: 350ml (SRP: $13.99) and 750ml (SRP: $25.99), which contain four and eight cocktails per glass bottle, respectively. The average ABV of the line’s offerings is 20 percent.