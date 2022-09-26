There’s always room for improvement. As Dewar’s sees it, a new spin on its standard 12-year-old expression is an opportunity to create something even better. The brand, known for creating blended Scotch whiskies, announced the release on Monday.

Joining the 13 other expressions in Dewar’s permanent whisky lineup, the new release is double-aged in first-fill American Oak Bourbon casks, according to a Sept. 26 press release. The process adds layers of complexity to the whisky, alongside deeper flavors. The standard version of the 12-year-old whisky still remains available, according to brand representatives.

On the nose, the whisky showcases aromas of tree fruit and lemon zest, according to the release. Notes of spice, fruit, and floral elements complement its butterscotch finish. A hint of smoke rounds out this spirit, which combines up to 40 single malt and grain Scotch whiskies.

Master blender Stephanie Macleod crafted the newest expression. “It was only natural to experiment and craft a new element to the maturation process, which has resulted in a distinctly different tasting experience,” she states in the release.

In a Sept. 21 interview with Shaken News Daily, North America vice president Brian Cox said that the new release offers a fresh range of flavors. Lately, the Scotch company has also explored innovations in both long-term aging and unique cask finishes — all released in 2019.

Nearly all of the brand’s core offerings are double-aged for a uniquely smooth profile. Dewar’s lineup also features the Double Double series, which includes a four-step aging process of the brand’s 21-, 27-, and 32-year-old whiskies.

The new 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch is available at spirit retailers nationwide and for online pre-order at a suggested price of $29.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Good things come with both time and innovation — and by the looks of it, Dewar’s is incorporating both.