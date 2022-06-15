If you’re flying with Delta Airlines this summer, expect to enjoy an expanded selection of beverages and snacks. The airline recently launched a lineup of new drink options, including sparkling wine, cold brew concentrate, Golden Ale and more.

After climbing towards an altitude of 35,000 feet, passengers can purchase The Betty sparkling wine from California-based Une Femme, which contributes to women-centered charities with every bottle sold. The producer’s Blanc de Blanc will be served in 250 mL cans, and will be made available exclusively during domestic Delta flights. A June 14 press release from the company states the wine is “bright and refreshing,” with notes of Asian pear, white peach, jasmine, green apple, and flowers. Une Femme intends to contribute a portion of sales from The Betty to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Canned, ready to drink cocktails from Tip Top Proper Cocktails, already available on flights throughout the continental U.S., will soon be offered on transatlantic flights, as well. Customers may choose between the brand’s Old Fashioned or Margarita cocktail. For beer fans, the airline is now offering Golden Ale from Kona Brewing Co., a Hawaii-based brewery created by a father-son duo.

Cold brew coffee concentrate, created by LGBTQ-owned Explorer Cold Brew Company, which focuses specifically on ethical and sustainable sourcing, will also be made available for passengers traveling on coast-to-coast and Hawaii flights. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Charity: Water, a charitable organization that brings clean water to disadvantaged communities in developing nations.