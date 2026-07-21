Deep Eddy Vodka is expanding its portfolio of flavored vodkas with the nationwide release of a bottled, pre-batched Espresso Martini, the distillery announced today. Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka is designed for consumers to simply shake with ice and serve and comes at a time when consumers are prioritizing ease and familiar flavors, says brand director Julie Cole.

“While the spirits industry has faced some headwinds, one thing hasn’t changed: Consumers continue to be excited about flavors,” Cole says.

The Espresso Martini is an era-defining cocktail, and ready-to-serve (RTS) drinks have flooded the market of late — two trends that drove Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka’s launch. The RTS cocktail is a combination of the brand’s corn-based vodka, Colombian dark roast arabica espresso, and pure cane sugar.

The product is marketed toward both consumers looking to enjoy at-home Espresso Martinis and bartenders hoping to eliminate the process of crafting the classic cocktail. Cole describes the target audience as 25 to 44 years old and “Gen Z consumers who have really embraced the Espresso Martini as one of the most popular cocktails today.”

After a successful soft-launch in Austin last November, Deep Eddy began rolling out its batched Espresso Martini to select markets in June, and the product reached all 50 states last week. The brand has already shipped over 50,000 nine-liter cases of Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka and forecasts an additional 50,000 by next June.

Deep Eddy Espresso Vodka is available in bottle sizes ranging from 50 milliliters to 1.75 liters. The suggested retail price for the standard 750-milliliter bottle is $16.99.

The Buda, Texas-based vodka brand launched in 2010 and quickly became known for its fruit-forward flavors. In 2025, the distillery sold 1.7 million cases across its portfolio, according to Cole, and now with Espresso in its portfolio, it hopes to continue that momentum.

“We’re still a young brand, but we’re really proud of what we’re doing,” Cole says. “It’s this momentum and the continued popularity of Espresso Martinis that makes us really excited about Deep Eddy Espresso.”