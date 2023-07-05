A revered cocktail empire is about to hit the nation’s capital.

Death & Co (D&C) will open its long-awaited Washington D.C. location next week, according to a press release. This will be the bar’s fourth outpost and joins sister locations in Los Angeles, Denver, and New York City.

The new cocktail bar, which begins slinging drinks on July 14, occupies the former residence of the Columbia Room. The Spirited Award-winning lounge closed in January 2022, and not long after, Gin & Luck — the hospitality group behind D&C — acquired the spot. It will be the first of the D&C family to include indoor and outdoor seating areas with the same menus. And while the new location will offer a similar bar program format to its sister bars, its reimagining draws inspiration from the space’s former inhabitant. A large mosaic, preserved from the Columbia Room, will remain on the cocktail bar’s right wall.

“Our relationship with the Columbia Room spans over a decade, anchored by a massive amount of mutual respect and shared inspiration over the years,” D&C co-owner Devon Tarby says in the release. “Not only is the mosaic beautiful, but it also represents an important piece of a cocktail bar history in D.C., and we wanted to celebrate that as we take the physical space into its next chapter.”

Death & Co D.C. will serve up cocktails and bar snacks until 12 a.m. from Sunday to Wednesday and until 1 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday. Limited online reservations open today.