On Tuesday, Crown Royal announced its first step into the world of single malts with the release of Crown Royal Single Malt Canadian Whisky.

Distilled at Canada’s Valleyfield Distillery, the whisky honors the brand’s Canadian history by harnessing the country’s cool climate and topography. Produced from a mashbill consisting of 100 percent malted barley, the whisky is distilled in copper stills and undergoes a slower aging process due to the nation’s lower temperatures. According to the brand, this results in a smoother tasting whisky highlighting notes of banana and creamy vanilla that yield to apple, caramel, and baking spice flavors.

“We’re proud to continue our tradition and legacy of trailblazing with the newest addition to our portfolio,” Jesse Damashek, Diageo’s senior vice president of North American whiskeys, said in a press release. “Our take on this single malt is truly distinct, every piece of it tells a story — from its origin and distillation process to its stunning package design. Cut from the Canadian cold, this Single Malt offers our consumers a whisky that can be enjoyed on any occasion.”

Bottled at 45 percent ABV, Crown Royal Single Malt Canadian Whisky is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $54.99.