Looking for a premium bottle to impress guests during those upcoming holiday gatherings? This limited-edition release from Crown Royal might be the perfect addition; that is, if the rare spirit hits within your budget.

Crown Royal 29 Years Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky is the newest release from the brand, according to a Nov. 7 emailed press release. The rye whisky, produced in Crown Royal’s Manitoba distillery in Canada, will retail for the suggested price of a whopping $399. For reference, Crown Royal’s core expressions typically retail for under $50.

It sits at 46 percent ABV and is aged for at least 29 years — adding the rich taste of warm baking spices, orchard fruits, and oak to the Canadian rye. A hint of vanilla rounds out the “smooth” taste of this extra rare whisky, according to the tasting notes.

“This extra rare treasure is sure to add rich flavor to life’s most pinnacle moments,” the brand writes in the release.

This limited-time offering will only be available in 10 states: Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Texas. True to Crown Royal’s other offerings, the 29 Years Extra Rare will be packaged in a luxe gold and purple drawstring bag.

This heavily-aged spirit is the newest addition to Crown Royal Higher Marques portfolio, which includes other high-profile whiskies such as Crown Royal Extra Rare.