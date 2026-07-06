After less than two years, Costco and Deschutes Brewery plan to discontinue their co-branded line of Kirkland Signature beers. Deschutes chief executive officer Peter Skrbek announced the change in a notice to distributors sent on July 1, Craft Business Daily reports. Production is set to be scaled back as soon as this month.

The collaboration includes Kirkland Signature Helles Lager and Kirkland Signature Vintage Ale, which are expected to be gone from most Costco warehouse’s shelves by September or October. The big box store launched its partnership with Deschutes in December 2024, and it enjoyed a slew of accolades soon after. The World Beer Cup awarded Kirkland Signature Helles Lager silver and bronze medals in 2025 and 2026, respectively. The co-branded beers became an industry phenomenon for their high quality paired with Costco’s low costs ($13.99 for a pack of 12).

Skrbek tells distributors that Costco will continue to purchase the already-brewed beers, according to Brewbound, who reviewed the memo. The future of Kirkland Signature’s beers is uncertain, he says, though he “wouldn’t be too surprised if the lager makes a return at some point.” While the private label offers a host of liquors, the two Deschutes-brewed products are the only beers within its portfolio. Kirkland Signature previously offered a variety pack of craft styles and Kirkland Light, though neither is currently available.

The Costco-Deschutes deal came on the heels of a difficult year for the brewery: In 2023, it posted an 11-percent slump in year-over-year volume sales. In 2024, the same year it launched the partnership with Costco, the brewery saw a nine-percent jump in volume.

Whether or not the terminated partnership will cause a loss for the Bend, Ore.-based brewery remains a question, but recent postings point to steady growth. Deschutes ranked as the tenth-largest craft brewery in the U.S. in 2025, per the Brewers Association. According to scans through June 14 from market research firm Circana, Deschutes fell within the top 25 vendors in grocery stores with its year-to-date dollar sales up 8.3 percent and volume up 9.3 percent compared to last year’s figures.

In his announcement, Skrbek assures distributors of Deschutes’s “strong growth.” “We look forward to working alongside you to continue to drive strong brand growth during the back half of 2026,” he says.

VP Pro Take

“It’s a rare development in the beer industry these days that makes me disappointed both personally and professionally, but this one does! What a bummer, man. This is the second straight summer I’ve been stocking the cooler at my cookout with Kirkland Signature Helles Lager for its affordability and quality. I don’t have a trained palate, so I try to keep my opining about “the liquid” to a minimum, but I unironically liked this beer and thought it was good, especially for the price. (Your mileage may vary.) More importantly, in my capacity as a reporter on the brewing beat, I liked the arrangement between Deschutes and Costco.

It was a seemingly simpatico partnership that married the former’s supply of expertise, first-wave craft-brewing cachet, and slack capacity with the latter’s demand for a river of quality product to quench the thirst of its legions of high-household-income deal-seekers. “If we tried to tilt this up on our own, it would have taken us 20 years,” Skrbek told The Wall Street Journal last year, describing the benefit of plugging into the wholesale club’s national scale. Costco, for its part, had notoriously struggled to match its fearsome wine and spirits offerings with something in the beer aisle. Kirkland Signature Helles Lager was — or at least appeared to be — a win-win for the related parties on either side of the deal, and a third win for other brewers that could reference the success of the brand when drawing up their own semi-white-label blueprints with ready retail partners. Alas.

While we wait to see whether Zero Gravity and Rhinegeist find similar, sustaining success with their respective tie-ins with Market Basket and Kroger, I’ll also be watching to see how Deschutes fares after getting off the Costco gravy train. It’s not clear just how much of the Oregon brewery’s overall output was made up of Kirkland Signature Helles Lager (if you know, get in touch: [email protected] or dinfontay.11 on Signal; anonymity available!), but it was not insignificant, and whether the firm can backfill that lost volume with growth from Fresh Squeezed et al. is an open question.

Keep an eye on Costco, too. For all its notoriety as a demanding white-label buyer, its expansive Kirkland empire is wildly popular with its millions of members. Kirkland Light notwithstanding, it’s good at this game. Did the price-club’s poobahs clock Walmart’s registration of private-label beer brands with the TTB last year and decide maybe it was time to ditch Deschutes and take another run at pure private-label beer? Or maybe beer’s relatively low margins compared to wine and spirits ultimately led them to conclude it wasn’t worth the hassle? Hmm. One thing is for sure: there’s plenty of slack capacity out there that Deschutes doesn’t control, and plenty of cash-strapped craft brewers that would be delighted to take Costco’s call.” —Dave Infante, VinePair columnist and contributing editor

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