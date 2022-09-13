Luxury tequila label Clase Azul, known for its painted ceramic bottles and bell-shaped caps, is launching a travel experience in sunny San José Del Cabo, Mexico.

In a new travel initiative called Clase Azul Destinations, the brand is launching a travel-focused popup, according to a Sept. 13 press release. Clase Azul Los Cabos will open in October 2022 and will include a boutique, restaurant, bar, and more.

The city of San José Del Cabo is a popular vacation spot, known for its picturesque coastal beaches, warm climate, and rich historic district.

“We exist to captivate the world through the magic of Mexican culture, and our distillates are just the beginning,” Clase Azul founder Arturo Lomelí states in the release. “We want to create spaces where our brand comes to life.”

Dining selections at the Clase Azul La Terraza are led by creative chef Iván Arijas, which include “dishes born from his culinary team’s gastronomic journey through the Baja California peninsula.” At the nearby El Bar, visitors can sip tequila and mezcal neat or stirred into unique cocktails crafted by mixologist Sheila Zenteno. Each drink is crafted with the region’s iconic cuisine in mind.

A “Taste of Culture” experience leads guests through an intimate tasting of five Clase Azul tequilas and mezcals. The omakase dining experience — a Japanese term which translates to “I’ll leave it up to you” — includes a custom lineup of fourteen courses from Chef Arijas.

Collectors might stop at the Boutique at Clase Azul Los Cabos, which offers exclusive, limited edition bottles as well as the brand’s standard lineup.

This experience is just one way that Clase Azul is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. With this luxury destination, located at The Shoppes at Palmilla, the brand hopes to celebrate and increase awareness of Mexican culture and heritage.