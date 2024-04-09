Cindy Crawford is spicing up the tequila section with her new launch: Casamigas Jalapeño.

The iconic supermodel teamed up with Casamigos tequila founders George Clooney, Mike Meldman, and Rande Gerber — who also happens to be her husband — to create the latest addition to the brand’s portfolio.

In the release, Crawford mentions that she and Gerber have been discussing the idea of launching a spicy tequila for several years. “Cindy has obviously been part of the Casamigos journey since day one, and I’m excited that she now gets to put her special touches on Casamigas,” Gerber says. “It’s been over six years in the making.”

Casamigas Jalapeño is made with 100 percent blue weber agave, bottled at 40 percent ABV, and naturally flavored with jalapeños to add a layer of heat. The spicy new launch was inspired by Crawford’s drink of choice.

“As much as I love Casamigos, my go to drink for a fun night is a skinny, spicy Casamigos margarita,” Crawford says. “Casamigas Jalapeño makes it that much easier. It’s Casamigos with a kick!”

The bottle resembles the familiar Casamigos bottle, which was originally designed by Gerber, but there are some subtle differences as a nod to Crawford. The Casamigas label includes sketches of flames, a jalapeño, and Crawford’s signature pink lips. Additionally, the ‘o’ of the original ‘Casamigos’ label is crossed out and replaced with an ‘a’ for ‘Casamigas’ and the founder’s initials were crossed out and replaced with ‘CC.’

Casamigas Jalapeño tequila is now available nationwide for $49.99 per 750ml bottle. So fans of Casamigos, spicy Margaritas, and Cindy Crawford can keep an eye out for the new product on shelves now.