Ciara is a celebrated singer, model, and entrepreneur. Now, she can add spirits brand co-owner to that list.

The Grammy-award winner recently signed on as an investor and co-owner of Ten To One Rum, joining founder and CEO Marc Farrell. Ciara hopes to “reinvigorate the rum category,” according to a press release.

“Not only is the product exceptional, but Marc has helped the brand establish a clear and authentic point of view. I knew immediately that I had to get involved!” Ciara stated in the release. “I couldn’t be more excited to help the brand build on its amazing foundation, and invite new audiences to rediscover their love for rum through Ten To One.”

10.1 is now a Ten to One Holiday to me! At my 1st sip of #TenToOne,I was immediately transported!It’s quality & taste is exceptional! Excited to join Marc Farrell on this journey as an Investor, Co-Owner, & Director of #TenToOne & introduce new audiences to the versatility of rum pic.twitter.com/foyPxiuPVq — Ciara (@ciara) October 1, 2021

Born and raised in Trinidad, Farrell launched Ten To One Rum in 2019. He and Ciara met through mutual friends and the partnership arose from “shared core values.”

Ciara’s role will focus on amplifying the brand’s presence through marketing, creative projects, business developments, and partnerships. The overall goal is to create “meaningful conversation and connections” surrounding rum.

“I knew this was a natural partnership from day one,” Farrell stated. “The central idea that we are stronger together than we are apart, which is so foundational to Ten To One and to Caribbean culture, is directly embodied by her collaborative spirit and unmatched energy, and we look forward to continuing to rewrite the rum narrative with Ciara as a part of our team.”