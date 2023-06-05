In the immortal words of Pam Beasley: We feel God in this Chili’s tonight.

Chili’s recently added four new Margaritas to its cocktail menu nationwide, according to a brand representative: The Casamigos ‘Rita, Henny ‘Rita, Skinny ‘Rita, and Sangrita ‘Rita. To celebrate the new items, the Dallas-based restaurant chain is paying homage to its link to NBC’s “The Office” by partnering with two major cast members.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played Dunder Mifflin’s Pam Beesly and Angela Martin respectively, are the new faces of the “It all starts with a Marg” campaign. The pair, who currently host comedy podcast “Office Ladies,” just celebrated the hit series’ 10-year anniversary on a recent episode.

As a refresher, Chili’s appears in a handful of episodes throughout the show’s nine seasons. Most notably, bumbling boss Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) uses the restaurant as the venue for The Dundies, Dunder Mifflin’s annual — and often doomed — award ceremony.

The new summer drink lineup features three premium spirits brands: Casamigos, Hennessey, and Teremana (the last of which has also previously partnered with competitor Applebee’s on its budget-friendly drinks.) The signature Casamigo ‘Rita contains reposado tequila, Cointreau, and fresh sour mix, and the Henny ‘Rita gets its boozy kick from Hennessy V.S. Cognac and Teremana blanco tequila. The Sangrita ‘Rita offers a twist on the frozen Margarita with a red wine Sangria swirl, while the Skinny ‘Rita is marketed as a lighter riff on a classic Marg.

Fischer and Kinsey’s promotional campaign kicks off today.