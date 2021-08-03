Chili’s is already taking August by storm with its new Margarita of the month. Making its debut on Aug. 1, restaurant-goers can now get their hands on the new $5 Marg that blends Lunazul tequila, Tito’s Vodka, fresh sour mix, and blackberry syrup in one satisfying cocktail.

“Taking it easy is easier when you’ve got our $5 Blackberry Tito-Rita by your side,” Chili’s Grill & Bar Tweeted.

Taking it easy is easier when you’ve got our $5 Blackberry Tito-Rita by your side. Summer’s hottest flavor is here thanks to this premium ‘Rita made with @TitosVodka , @LunazulTequila Blanco, @MoninUSA Blackberry syrup,triple sec and fresh sour. pic.twitter.com/zJgFUwmpDG — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) August 1, 2021

Blackberry Tito ‘Ritas can also be delivered or taken to-go (in states that allow the provision), bringing the tastes of Chili’s Margs to wherever you are.

Chili’s has a long history of offering fun and various Margarita options. VinePair previously took on the challenge of trying every item on the Marg menu, from Tito’s Vodkarita to Blueberry & Pineapple to Spicy Sauzo Jalapeno. Naturally, some flavors worked out better than others, but there is a Margarita for everyone.

In a similar sense, when Chili’s asked what customers’ favorite Marg of the Month was last July via Twitter, there was bound to be dissent. Some missed the Tequila Trifecta, while others yearned for a return of December’s Berry Blitzen. One thing is for certain, people stand by their Chili’s Margs.

Now that the month of August is in full gear, head down to your local Chili’s to see for yourself if the Blackberry Tito ‘Rita is worth its place in the hall of Margarita fame.