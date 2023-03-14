New details emerge practically every day about the capacity of AI technology — and the results can be wildly unexpected.

According to OpenAI, the newest version of ChatGPT (GPT-4) now boasts the ability to ace a number of challenging standardized tests such as the Law School Admission Test (LSAT), college admissions exams including the SAT and ACT, and three levels of the Court of Master Sommeliers exams.

The notoriously-difficult Court of Master Sommelier exams are typically split into two sections: theory and practice. Examinees undergo written exams based on wine types, history, modern applications, and current events in the industry. The practical exam includes a blind tasting of global wines and a test of wine service skills (depending on the exam level).

Students often study for months and hire specialized coaches to prepare for the two-day course and introductory exam.

The platform included the test scores that ChatGPT achieved on a handful of tests, including a stunning 92 percent on the introductory Court of Master Sommelier test. It also scored 86 and 77 percent on the Certified and Advanced Sommelier exams, respectively.

It’s worth noting that while ChatGPT passes the theory-based portion of the exam, it cannot fully pass without acing the tasting section.

“We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning,” OpenAI states on its website. “GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks.”

The AI software’s other achievements include scores of 298 on the Uniform Bar Exam, 163 on the LSAT, and 75 percent on the Medical Knowledge Self-Assessment Program.

The chatbot does not yet possess the ability to pass the tasting portion of the Master Sommelier exam — yet.

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!