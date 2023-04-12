The Caribbean rum beloved by college students everywhere just became a bit more elevated.

Captain Morgan just reformulated its classic spiced rum to include real Madagascar vanilla, according to an April 12 press release. The refreshed spirit is also now accompanied by a bold, new label to match.

The revamped formula combines Caribbean rum, Madagascar vanilla, natural flavors, and spice in rum that’s primed for summer sipping. Expect spicy flavors of cinnamon, clove, dried fruit, caramelized sugar, and honey in this expression, per the brand’s tasting notes. The 30 percent ABV spirit is now available on liquor shop shelves nationwide for a suggested retail price of $15.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

The new packaging features bold red lettering and metallic details, with a thick, gold brustroke to emphasize the addition of authentic vanilla.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Captain Morgan. With a fresh new look that highlights our elevated liquid, we are staying true to our roots and spicing it up,” Captain Morgan vice president Anne Nosko states in the release. “We’re dialing up our trademark taste with even more delicious ingredients for our loyal fans and new consumers to enjoy endless cocktail possibilities.”

Diageo-owned Captain Morgan, founded in 1944 and produced in the U.S. Virgin Islands, is one of the top ten liquor brands in the United States.

Suddenly craving a round of refreshing Cuba Libres, anyone?