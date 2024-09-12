On Wednesday, Council of Fashion Designers of America finalist Jackson Wiederhoeft debuted the Wiederhoeft Spring Summer 2025 “MANIFESTO” collection at New York Fashion Week. The brand partnered with Napa and Alexander Valley winery Silver Oak Cellars to create a bespoke dress crafted with 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon-dyed silk satin, according to The Drinks Business.

For the wine-dyeing process, the dress was soaked in the 2020 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from sunrise to sunset and then again for an additional afternoon. The runway look featured a salon corset with fully metal-boned construction and a lace-up back, as well as a mid-calf wasp skirt. Both garments were also hand-embroidered with beads, raffia, and pebbles.

Silver Oak Cellars has been producing American oak-aged Cabernet Sauvignon for over 40 years, and the vintage used for the dress is crafted from a blend of 95.2 percent Cab Sauv, 2.1 percent Merlot, 1.4 percent Cabernet Franc, and a small amount of both Petit Verdot and Malbec. After the blend was composed in 2021, the producer laid it to rest for two years in oak barrels handcrafted at Silver Oak’s cooperage.

As a part of the collaboration, the Wiederhoeft show’s invites were etched onto bottles of the newly-released 2020 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cab. The event was held at West Chelsea’s 548 W 22nd Street gallery in NYC, and the new vintage flowed at an afterparty held at Manhattan Asian restaurant KYU.

Silver Oak tells The Drinks Business that it pursued the partnership to activate “the brand’s mission to support the pursuit of mastery in winemaking and beyond.”