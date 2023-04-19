An iconic brand is about to expand its presence in scenic northern Ireland.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey, owned by spirits giant Proximo Spirits, just announced the opening of its Causeway Distillery. The new £60 million ($74.6 million) project stands in close proximity to the legendary Giant’s Causeway, a national historic site renowned for its coastal beauty, according to a press release.

It’s only fitting that the world’s oldest licensed distillery occupies such a historic site. Bushmills has created iconic Irish whiskeys for over four centuries, after receiving its first distilling license in 1608. Seven generations have overseen the production of the brand’s Irish spirits.

“The Giant’s Causeway has inspired Bushmills’ whiskey distillers for centuries, remaining unchanged and transporting visitors back in time to share the same unparalleled experience as their ancestors,” the release says. “Scarvagh house, home to Hugh Anderson, one of Bushmills great pioneers, stands at the gate to the Causeway Distillery.”

The announcement comes soon after a significant Bushmills milestone: In 2022, the brand surpassed one million cases of its best whiskey sold worldwide, solidifying it as one of the top single malt producers on the globe. The new distillery addition is set to double the brand’s production capacity.

The Giant’s Causeway is the most well-known visitor site in Northern Ireland, according to the country’s tourism website. The nearby Causeway Distillery is now open, and Bushmills plans to incorporate an immersive visitor experience at the distillery in the future.