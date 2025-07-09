Vintage bottlings, or “dusties,” are often considered some of the most highly-sought after bourbons in the world, but tracking them down can be like finding a needle in a haystack. Thankfully, Buffalo Trace is bringing a beloved dusty back to life for the modern market. On Wednesday, the distillery announced the launch of Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Distiller’s Council: a new limited-edition bottled-in-bond Kentucky Straight bourbon crafted with a nearly-identical production process to the one E.H. Taylor himself used in the 1880s.

The idea for this recreation dates back to a 1996 meeting at the Buffalo Trace Distillery when a group of industry professionals and retired George T. Stagg Distillery craftsmen sat down and brainstormed how they would go about creating the world’s best whiskey. After sampling through over 30 expressions across a range of proofs, mash bills, and ages, one attendee proposed that they “make whiskey the way we used to.” The group, now known as the Distiller’s Council, then went on to re-discover the ingredients and production methods E.H. Taylor employed at the O.F.C. Distillery (now Buffalo Trace) in the late 19th century, including his iconic sour mashing process, and used them to create a modern bourbon with a vintage spirit.

“Colonel Taylor’s unwavering commitment to quality and innovation has helped shape every decision at our Distillery since he set our standards in 1870,” Buffalo Trace master distiller Harlen Wheatley said in the release. “His enduring legacy left a profound impact on everyone present on that fateful day in 1996. As many of them are no longer with us, we hope they are enjoying this angel’s share with the Colonel himself — watching proudly as we carry his vision forward.”

Colonel E.H. Taylor is often regarded as the “Father of the Modern Bourbon Industry” due to the innovative standards he established when he purchased the O.F.C. Distillery back in 1869, including the use of copper fermentation tanks and the implementation of the first steam-heated barrel warehouses. So the Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Distiller’s Council bottling not only reflects the mash bill and techniques he used back in the day, but was crafted using equipment he invented himself.

The new 100-proof expression arrives in a Grecian glass decanter inspired by one featured in a 1950s-era Old Taylor “Original Recipe” Bourbon advertisement. It will be available in limited quantities at retailers, bars, and restaurants nationwide starting this month for an SRP of $1,499.99.