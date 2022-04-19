In anticipation of summer, Bud Light has released a Bud Light Seltzer Cocktail Hour variety pack in four fruit-based flavors.

The four-pack, which will be available nationwide as a limited-time offering beginning April 25, includes Tropical Punch, Lime Margarita, Watermelon Mojito, and Strawberry Daiquiri flavors.

The cocktail hour pack is the latest of Bud Light’s seltzer variety pack releases, which most recently included a sour variety pack and a hard soda pack. Like its predecessors, the cocktail hour cans clock in at 5 percent ABV and are 100 calories each.

“Our new limited-edition Cocktail Hour variety pack is perfect for our loyal fans who expect us to have bold, delicious flavors, and is appealing to consumers who are looking for a seltzer spin on their fan-favorite summer cocktail flavors as they gather with friends and family this season,” said Andy Goeler, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing, in a press release.