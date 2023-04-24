Anheuser-Busch is reportedly restructuring its leadership team following several tumultuous weeks.

Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing Alissa Heinersheid is now reportedly on a leave of absence, according to an April 21 newsletter by Beer Business Daily. Heinersheid stepped into the role in June 2022 as the first woman to lead Bud Light’s marketing in the brand’s history, per Ad Age.

Budweiser’s former global vice president of marketing Todd Allen has been appointed Bud Light’s new vice president of marketing and will work directly under CMO Benoit Garbe.

The move follows a recent boycott by conservative drinkers after Bud Light gifted trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney a beer can with her face on it. After weeks of public backlash on social media, including transphobic tweets and videos of Bud Light beers being destroyed, the brand issued a public statement before announcing new leadership.

The alcohol giant shared additional details on the personnel changes with Beer Business Daily:

“Today, we communicated some next steps with our internal teams and wholesaler partners. First, we made it clear that the safety and welfare of our employees and our partners is our top priority. Second, Todd Allen is appointed Vice President of Bud Light reporting directly to Benoit Garbe, U.S. chief marketing officer. Third, we have made some adjustments to streamline the structure of our marketing function to reduce layers so that our most senior marketers are more closely connected to every aspect of our brands activities. These steps will help us maintain focus on the things we do best: brewing great beer for all consumers, while always making a positive impact in our communities and on our country.”

The marketing VP recently appeared on the lifestyle podcast Make Yourself at Home, where she discussed opening Bud Light to a larger audience and cleaning up the brand’s “fratty” image. Heinerscheid’s supervisor, Daniel Blake, is also reportedly taking a leave of absence, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Recent sales data illustrates a major loss for Bud Light and related brands. During the week of April 9, NielsenIQ documented a 17 percent drop in Bud Light sales value and a 21 percent drop in volume, as Beer Business Daily writes in its April 24 newsletter.