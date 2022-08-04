The GlenDronach Distillery in Aberdeenshire, Scotland will soon expand with a hefty investment from its parent company, The Brown-Forman Corporation.

The distillery is on track to double production capacity following the completion of the projected £30 million ($36.5 million) project. Founded in 1826, the investment is intended to modernize the historic distillery’s production building and improve energy efficiency, according to the BBC.

The investment will cover a facelift of the property’s former maltings building, which will be modified as a modern production facility. Renovations are projected to take three years, as the project covers phase two of a long-running improvement to the distillery.

The first phase of the project was completed in 2020 and focused on adding key attractions for visitors. It added a whisky bar, tasting room, lounge, and retail location to the distillery property. Renovations were also completed at the visitor center.

The GlenDronach is one of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries. Owned by Brown-Forman since 2016, the corporation also boasts two other Scotch brands in its portfolio: Benriach and Glenglassaugh.