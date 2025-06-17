On Monday, Scottish craft brewery BrewDog shuttered its Cincinnati outpost just a few months shy of the taproom’s six-year anniversary. The company broke the news in a Facebook post.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close BrewDog Cincinnati,” the post reads. “Thank you to our amazing team members, loyal guests, and local partners who brought energy, passion, and good vibes into our taproom every single day.” The company also reassured fans that BrewDog beers will continue to be available at local retailers, bars, and restaurants.

The 8,500-square-foot taproom opened in November 2019, and featured a 25-tap bar serving a mix of beers from BrewDog and various Cincinnati-based craft breweries. The company cited slowing on-premise traffic and spiking operating costs as catalysts for the closure.

“With rising costs and changing on-premise trends, the bar was not producing the results needed to continue to operate,” BrewDog USA chief sales and marketing officer Eric Franco told Brewbound. “While it’s a hard reality to face, ultimately, we are committed to focusing on the parts of our business that are thriving so we can continue to best serve our people, partners and customers.”

The taproom closure comes after BrewDog made the decision to decrease its North American distribution footprint last year. According to Brewbound, the company pulled out of 19 U.S. states in 2024, shrinking its distribution network’s reach from 31 states down to 14.

Despite the Cincinnati closure, Ohio still serves as the U.S. center of operations for BrewDog. The Buckeye State is currently home to six of the craft brewing company’s 11 U.S. taprooms. Beyond Ohio’s borders, Brewdog has taprooms in Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver.

BrewDog was founded in 2007 by Martin Dickie and James Watt, who stepped down from his position as CEO in May 2024 following a tenure marked by criticism and controversy. But the controversy wasn’t limited to Watt’s leadership. In April 2022, BrewDog closed its Indianapolis taproom just over a year after a manager fired four employees who belonged to the LGBTQ+ community, sparking an internal investigation.

In spite of backlash and taproom closures, BrewDog experienced double-digit volume growth in 2024, according to Brewbound. However, between the beginning of 2025 and May 17, the company’s sales have declined 13.3 percent in value and its case sales volume also declined by 12.8 percent at off-premise retailers, signaling a potential slowdown for the brand.