There’s just something about dive bars. Maybe it’s the ambience of the dimly-lit interior, dusty pool tables, or the sparse bowls of peanuts to satisfy tipsy cravings.

A partnership between Miller High Life and Tipsy Scoop hopes to bring that same vibe to your house. Well, all except the sticky floors and dart boards.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of ice cream bars themselves, Tipsy Scoop is introducing the Ice Cream Dive Bar, a 6-pack of bars infused with Miller High Life beer. The flavors in each ice cream treat — salty peanuts, sticky caramel, and smokey tobacco — mimic the experience of visiting a neighborhood dive, as Miller shares in an Aug. 15 press release.

“These are premium ice cream bars that are reminiscent of all the scents and tastes of the dive bar that you actually want to taste,” Miller High Life associate marketing manager Bob Vydra states. “They’re an ode to the High Life — in the form of ice cream.”

Carbonated candy swirls bring the lager’s signature bubbles to the treat, reminiscent of the mouthfeel of sipping the “Champagne of Beers.” Each ice cream bar also packs 5 percent ABV, compared to the actual beer’s 4.6 percent ABV.

The ice cream can be purchased online at Tipsy Scoop and GoldBelly’s websites. But as the treats carry as much alcohol as a White Claw, an ID is required at delivery.

While the product is currently sold out on Tipsy Scoop’s website, there’s still a chance to snatch up the limited-edition offering. To celebrate the launch, Miller High Life is giving away packs of the collab ice cream to fans. In a sweepstakes from Aug. 22 to Sept. 4, fans will have the opportunity to win the Tipsy Scoop 6-pack.

We’ll never turn down a chance to treat ourselves.