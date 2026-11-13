This is VinePair’s Booze News Weekly Roundup, where we gather the hottest headlines and product releases every Friday for a snapshot of what’s happening in the beverage alcohol industry. This week, we have updates on Stoli’s return to the U.S., Modelo’s deal with the NCAA, the latest product releases, and more.

News to know:

Stoli makes U.S. comeback 11 months after liquidation filing: Stoli Group USA — the American arm of the Luxembourg-based wine and spirits company — announced its return to U.S. markets after a series of bankruptcy filings. The return will bring Stoli Vodka back to American shelves, as well as an expanded portfolio that includes Moskovskaya vodka, Rooster Rojo and KAH tequilas, and The Irishman and Writers’ Tears Irish whiskeys. Stoli Group USA first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2024, owing $84 million in debt at the time, before a judge converted it to a Chapter 7 liquidation in January of this year. After reaching a settlement with creditors, Stoli can now resume business in the U.S.

Modelo named first official beer of NCAA: Constellation Brands inked a deal with the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) naming Modelo the first official beer of the association. The partnership will center around March Madness — the association’s marquee tournament — as well as the College World Series, Frozen Four, and other major championships. The collaboration also offers Constellation exclusive ready-to-drink sponsorship rights, which the company will use to boost the presence of the recently acquired SpikedAde. Constellation’s deal with the NCAA is the latest example of the alcohol industry’s broader push to expand its footprint in the sports space.

Alabama restaurants, hotels missing popular booze brands after ABC mishap: Supply shortages in Alabama’s Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) warehouses are leaving restaurants and hotels in the state without beloved brands like Tito’s, Jack Daniel’s, and Jameson. Many operators have reported multiple weeks of missing or incomplete orders and significant losses in sales as a result. The shortages came after the state’s ABC moved to a new distribution warehouse and caused significant delays in order fulfillments. Mississippi, also a control state, endured a nearly identical fiasco earlier this year.

Product releases to watch:

LALO unveils 2026 High Proof bottling: The popular Austin-based tequila brand released the latest addition to its annual High Proof series. Bottled at 48 percent ABV, LALO’s 2026 High Proof is now available across 41 states for a suggested retail price of $74.99.

Atheras Spirits forays into gin and vodka: Atheras Spirits, a Brooklyn-based small-batch distillery that launched in 2024 with amari and liqueurs, expanded its portfolio with two gins and a vodka. Gin East ($41), Gin West ($37), and Monks Vodka ($33) will be available in New York and New Jersey later this year followed by a larger distribution to Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Maryland; and Illinois in 2027.

Cazcanes celebrates its 10th anniversary with high-proof extra añejo: Cazcanes Tequila released Extra Añejo No. 10 Tributo Edition to honor the brand’s first decade of distilling. The extra añejo was bottled at 54 percent ABV, 14 percent higher than the required minimum. Just 3,650 bottles of Extra Añejo No. 10 Tributo Edition are available online for $499.99.

Buzzard’s Roost drops newest Cigar Rye bottling: The Louisville, Ky.-based brand released the third edition of its Cigar Rye series, following up on its fan-favorite collection. Buzzard’s Roost Cigar Rye #3 is now available onsite, online, and at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $84.99.

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