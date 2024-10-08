On Tuesday, Jim Beam subsidiary Booker’s Bourbon officially launched its third batch of the year. According to the brand, the Master’s Distiller’s Batch was named in honor of a group of distillers that Fred Noe, seventh-generation master distiller of The James B. Beam Distilling Co., came to admire greatly in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

“This group was made up of legends like my dad, Booker Noe, and some of his peers at other distilleries during this time,” Noe said in a press release. “These guys— the ‘elder statesmen’ as we call ‘em— paved the way for master distillers to get recognized for their craft. I’m proud to follow in their footsteps and honor them with this batch.”

The Booker’s Bourbon Master Distillers Batch is made up of two different bourbons that were barrelled and laid to rest in four separate aging warehouses. Exactly seven years, eight months, and eight days later, barrels were selected and the Booker’s team got to crafting the Master Distillers Batch. 42 percent of the final blend came from the sixth floor of warehouse 3, 37 percent from the third floor of warehouse J, 11 percent from the sixth floor of warehouse 1, and 10 percent from the sixth floor of warehouse Z.

According to the release, Booker’s Bourbon Master Distillers Batch opens up with aromas of vanilla and spices, leading into a bold palate that is “unmistakably Booker’s Bourbon.” The brand recommends enjoying it neat or with a few drops of water. The liquid follows 2024’s earlier Springfield Batch and The Beam House Batch.

Booker’s Master Distillers Batch clocks in 65.15 percent ABV and is now available nationwide in limited quantities at an SRP of $99.99.