With the summer sports in full swing, it’s time to stake out your watch-party territory. If you’re too focused on the game to make wings and nachos at home or your local pub is always filled with fans of the opposing team, it might be time to try out one of America’s biggest sports bars.

Each year, Nation’s Restaurant News and restaurant data platform Datassential partner to publish The Top 500, a definitive ranking of top restaurants in the U.S. by sales. The report breaks the data into segments, including Italian restaurants, bakeries, burger joints, and, of course, sports bars. The sales growth reveals that the American sports bar is thriving, with many of the top brands reporting increased systemwide sales in 2022, with one even growing by an impressive 54.4 percent — making it the fastest-growing full-service restaurant in any category. (Here’s a hint: it’s the adult version of Chuck E. Cheese.)

Read on to discover the 10 biggest sports bars in the U.S. by sales.

10. Wings & Rings

Wings are hot right now and this chain from Cincinnati, Ohio gets it. Per its name, the brand primarily focuses on chicken wings, served with its homemade bleu cheese dipping sauce and seasoned onion rings. Wings & Rings still has its largest presence in its home state with 14 locations, but can also be found in Kentucky, Nebraska, Indiana, Texas, Florida, and more.

2022 U.S. systemwide sales: $141.9M

Year-over-year percent change: -0.3%

9. Duffy’s Sports Grill

The original Duffy’s Drafthouse opened in Lake Park, Florida in 1985, and now, the popular chain has 30 locations across the state serving up one million burgers annually. Sunshine state sports fans should flock to these bars for their burgers and brews.

2022 U.S. systemwide sales: $153.1M

Year-over-year percent change: +13.9%

8. Roosters Wings

Roosters Wings was founded in 1988 in Dayton, Ohio, and started expanding in 1991. Now it has locations across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia where you can watch the big game with wings and a sub.

2022 U.S. systemwide sales: $179.1M

Year-over-year percent change: +12.5%

7. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s started as a small neighborhood pub in 1985, where its Branton, Florida regulars affectionately call it Beef’s. The chain has since grown across the area and beyond, with locations in 14 states.

2022 U.S. systemwide sales: $203.9M

Year-over-year percent change: +3.0%

6. Walk-On’s

Jumping up above the $300M mark is Walk-On’s, a spot founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who both impressively walked onto Louisiana State University’s basketball team. After 20 years in business, Walk-On’s has continued to experience impressive growth, with sales rising over 18 percent in 2022 across 15 states’ worth of locations.

2022 U.S. systemwide sales: $300.3M

Year-over-year percent change: +18.8%

5. Twin Peaks

Another rapidly growing chain, Twin Peaks, launched in 2005 in Lewisville, Texas. Now with 110 locations, the restaurant boasts a wood cabin aesthetic that makes it a cozy spot to hide out with a burger and draft beers served in frosted 22-ounce mugs.

2022 U.S. systemwide sales: $488.6M

Year-over-year percent change: +23.0%

4. Miller’s Ale House

Miller’s Ale House opened in 1988 in Jupiter, Florida, and it now has over 100 locations across 10 states. This spot — known for its hand-breaded boneless chicken Zingers tossed in a selection of sauces — posted impressive growth in 2022, increasing its sales by over 22 percent.

2022 U.S. systemwide sales: $560.8M

Year-over-year percent change: +22.7%

3. Dave & Buster’s

Now, we’re entering the big leagues. With over $670 in sales in 2022 and a mind-blowing 54.4-percent year-over-year growth, Dave & Buster’s proves fans want to play while they watch the big game. Onion rings and pizza with a side of Skee-ball? Yes, please.

2022 U.S. systemwide sales: $670.5M

Year-over-year percent change: +54.4%

2. Hooters

Founded in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida, Hooters has become world renowned for its, ahem, wings. The sports bar has over 400 locations across 42 states and 29 countries, and according to the sales data, is continuing to grow in popularity.

2022 U.S. systemwide sales: $975.2M

Year-over-year percent change: +16.8%

1. Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is seemingly unstoppable. With America’s insatiable appetite for hot wings, this 1,000-plus-location behemoth just continues to grow. The company also recently launched a new takeout concept, Buffalo Wild Wings Go, for your at-home game-watching needs.

2022 U.S. systemwide sales: $3.9B

Year-over-year percent change: +5.9%