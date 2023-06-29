Blake Lively fans can now get even more buzzed.

Betty Booze, a line of low-ABV canned cocktails created by the actor, launched Thursday. The new products join the portfolio of Betty Buzz, Lively’s already-established brand of non-alcoholic mixers, according to a press release.

“These are the recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years. But I have four kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are in a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish,” Lively says in the release.

The line’s first three flavors hit shelves today: Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso, Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, and Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry. The 4.5-percent ABV cocktails are available in four-packs at a suggested price of $14.99. Betty Buzz, which Lively launched in September 2021, is seeking to cater to additional audiences after its successful launch.

“The early success of Betty Buzz proved people expect more from what they drink,” co-founder and Betty B Holdings chairman Andrew T. Chrisomalis says in the release. “And we’re going to be the beverage company to serve it to them.”

The “It Ends With Us” star isn’t the only teetotaler to launch an alcohol brand recently— earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez faced controversy after introducing Delola, a line of bottled cocktails. Lively, though, is no stranger to the bar cart. The 35-year-old says she’s spent many years mixing cocktails for friends and family, and she’s played a major role in promoting husband and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds’ highly successful Aviation Gin (like that not-so-subtle product placement in “A Simple Favor.”)