The 2024 Presidential election is shaping up to be one of the closest races in U.S. history. And as the remainder of Americans head to the polls today to cast their ballots, many of us are searching for ways to pass the time until a decision is made — and how to make that time as painless as possible. Just ask this Scottsdale, Az. voter, who plans on getting comfortable with a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc to watch the returns.

If you plan on spending time with friends as you watch each state turn blue or red, a drinking game could be exactly what you need to stay occupied. So, if you’re looking for some mindless entertainment to get you through the next few hours or days — and you’re not already planning to play Asshole/President, which we think would be pretty fitting — we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to check out the rules for the best election drinking game to play during the 2024 Presidential race.

Take a Sip Every Time a News Anchor Says a State Is “Too Close to Call”

No matter what network you choose to watch tonight, there’s a phrase that’s sure to be repeated time and time again: “Too close to call.” With much of the decision coming down to voters in seven swing states — the majority of which we won’t have results from for quite a while — be sure to take a sip every time you hear those words repeated.

Take a Sip Every Time Donald Trump Mispronounces Kamala Harris

Although Harris has been working in politics since 1990 and has served as the country’s vice president for the past four years, former president Donald Trump still refuses to pronounce her name correctly. Whether it’s because he still doesn’t know how or he just doesn’t care to, it’s rude either way.

Take a Sip Every Time You See Thirsty Posts for Steve Kornacki or John King

In 2020, social media was flooded with posts thirsting over MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki and CNN’s John King, a.k.a. the “chartthrobs,” as one writer referred to them. With the election set to play out over the course of a few days, the map kings will be back in the hearts of social media users nationwide, and thirsty tweets and TikTok edits are likely to follow in their wake. Take a drink every time you see one.

Take Two Sips Every Time a Congressional Seat Flips

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 Senate seats are up for grabs this election cycle, making it entirely possible for Republican seats to flip Democratic and vice versa. If this happens, celebrate or commiserate with a couple of sips of your beverage of choice.

Take Two Sips Every Time a State’s Winner Is Projected

While it may take some time to see the results from some of the country’s swing states, others will certainly be called in one candidate’s favor on the earlier side. When that happens, be sure to take two drinks — or more, if you feel you need it.

Finish Your Drink Every Time a State Flips

This election is going to come down to the wire in some parts of the country, and some results may prove more surprising than others. If a state unexpectedly flips red or blue, don’t be afraid to down your drink.

Finish Your Drink When a Winner Is (Actually) Declared

It may come days or even weeks from now, but when a winner is finally called, polish off whatever it is you’re drinking. Just make sure the declaration is accurate and supported by the data. After all, a certain someone hasn’t shied away from prematurely claiming victory before all the votes have been counted in the past.