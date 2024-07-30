Benriach Distillery, known for its rich and complex Speyside whiskies, launched its oldest and rarest expression to date on Monday. Benriach 1966 Cask Aged 50 Years, crafted by master blender Rachel Barrie, is an exclusive expression of aged Scotch with a whopping $25,000 price tag.

“This is our art – a testament to the expertise in and commitment to extraordinary cask maturation at Benriach Distillery,” Barrie noted in a press release. “Our ability to nurture flavor has been informed by our heritage in maturing an eclectic array of casks from across the world and we have a creative philosophy and exploratory approach towards whisky making. Over many decades, this has granted an expert understanding of what makes the exceptional cask.”

The whisky was pulled from just a single barrel, Bourbon cask 2383, which was originally filled with unpeated Benriach spirit on September 21, 1966. This cask was later handpicked for its exquisite character to be the first Benriach to be bottled at 50 years old. It’s the most exclusive offering from the distillery to date, only four bottles will be available in the U.S.

The Scotch was bottled at 44.5 percent ABV and according to the release, drinkers can expect “notes of sublime honeyed dates and delicate oak spices in harmony with the lingering finesse of apple, pear and traces of grapefruit.” It’s housed in a crystal decanter designed in Scotland by Glasstorm, and is presented in a box made by master craftsman John Galvin. Its design is inspired by the eclectic casks that fill Benriach’s warehouses, where the whisky has been aging for the last half a century.