Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery announced the launch of Oberon Eclipse on Wednesday. The new variation of their famous Oberon Ale is set to hit shelves this October.

Launched in 1992, Oberon Ale is one of the most popular wheat ales in the country, running for a limited time each year from March to September. Brewed with just four ingredients, the 5.8 percent ABV ale is characterized by its spicy and citrusy aromas and refreshing sessionability. The classic brew gets a winterized refresh in Oberon Eclipse, which is brewed at 6.3 percent ABV, and incorporates orange and coriander in the brewing process.

“There’s nothing Bell’s fans anticipate more than Oberon season, which is traditionally from March to September,” says Scott Powell, director of marketing for Bell’s in a press release. “But as Midwesterners, we know the fun doesn’t have to end just because it isn’t 70 and sunny. Oberon Eclipse is our way of embracing those longer nights and colder temperatures.”

Oberon Eclipse will run the entire off-season, launching in October and remaining on shelves until March when Oberon Ale returns. The beer will be sold in a number of formats including various sizes of cans, bottles, and tallboys. The brew will also be available on draft in 49 states. Oberon Eclipse is set to claim the last spot in this year’s seasonal variety pack from the brewery, joining the famed Two Hearted IPA, Big Hearted IPA, and Best Brown Ale.

“Fans have been demanding year-round Oberon for years now, so we love when we get a chance to give our fans — and our business partners — something they’ve been asking for,” says Carrie Yunker, executive vice president of Bell’s Brewery in the release. “As we close in on national distribution this year, it’s vital that we continue to provide retailers and distributors with demand-driving products year-round.”