Beer culture can be a bit intimidating, so we understand why someone could feel pressured to pretend they like something they actually detest. Whether that be trying to down a Triple IPA even though you hate hops, or trying your friend’s favorite bourbon barrel aged stout when all you’re craving is a light pilsner.

Even though everyone has different tastes, some Reddit users dislike certain beer styles so much that they are convinced that others must be pretending to enjoy them. So apparently, if you say you like these five beers, you’re probably lying.

Triple and Quadruple IPAs

Don’t get us wrong, we love a hoppy IPA. Give us a good hazy New England IPA, or even a bold Double IPA, but when it gets into Triple IPA territory — that’s where things can get weird. We have even gone as far as saying that these hop-bombs are pointless and gross. This Reddit user agrees that at some point, all the additional hops can get overwhelming.

Light Beers

While some might call this style delightfully subtle, or even healthy, this Reddit user would argue that all light beers taste like water. In general, trying to make a low-calorie, “light” beer can sometimes strip away a lot of the beverage’s key flavors. So maybe just go with a normal lager or pilsner next time you want something on the lighter side.

Sour Beers

Sour beers are all about balance, and if the equilibrium is off, the beer can taste overly acidic, and yes, too sour. While we don’t agree on discounting the entire category, it is important to keep quality and balance in mind when picking a sour, and hopefully you don’t get one that tastes like vinegar.

Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stouts

Experimenting with barrel aging can make for some seriously fun brews. However, sometimes the flavors the barrels impart can be a little overbearing, and may mask the beer’s inherent properties. If you’re gravitating toward these beers, a bottle of bourbon is always an option.

Smoked Beers

Smoky flavors can be very intense, and sometimes, smoked drinks can make you feel like you’re at a campfire — and no matter where you sit, the smoke just follows you and clouds your entire face. We’ve said before that it’s time that people stop smoking cocktails, so maybe it’s time to stop smoking beers, too.