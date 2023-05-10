Some news sounds almost too dumb to be true.

According to the Franklin County sheriff’s office in Kansas, officers were performing a traffic stop on Interstate 35 on May 5 based on reports of a supposed intoxicated driver. When they approached the vehicle, they encountered a surprising sight:

The driver was wearing a Bud Light can costume while driving.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day,” the sheriff’s department shared in a Facebook post. “Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!”

The officers placed the man under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and kept him in police custody at the Franklin County Jail. As of May 8, he’d been released from police custody, according to the Kansas City Star.

Users commenting on the original Facebook post had quite the field day with beer-related puns. Some wondered if the man was truly under the influence — or if he was the influence.

“As always, suspects are innocent until proven guilty,” the sheriff department reminded readers in the caption, alongside a dashcam photo of the alleged driver.

Franklin County Sheriff Jeff Richards told the Kansas City Star on Monday that deputies do not believe he was traveling from a Cinco de Mayo party.