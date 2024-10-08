Interpreting modern art can be a challenge, and unfortunately, a museum employee in the Netherlands interpreted one installation as garbage that needed to be thrown away.

Intentionally modeled to mimic two discarded, dented beer cans, “All The Good Times We Spent Together,” was designed by French artist Alexandre Lavet and is currently on display at Lisser Art Museum (LAM). While the cans might look like evidence of a raucous night with friends, according to the museum, each was “meticulously hand-painted with acrylics, with each detail painstakingly replicated.”

Spotting the cans on the ground in an elevator, a lift technician — who the museum says was covering for the regular mechanic — simply scooped them up and tossed them into a trash bin before continuing with his day. While museums traditionally opt for podiums, cabinets, or other mounts for their artwork on display, the team at LAM deliberately chooses to place art in unconventional locations to challenge the mind.

“Our art encourages visitors to see everyday objects in a new light,” museum director Sietske van Zanten said in an October 1 statement recounting the events. “By displaying artworks in unexpected places, we amplify this experience and keep visitors on their toes.”

Luckily, Elisah van den Bergh, the museum’s curator, spotted the cans in a trash bag and recovered the artwork shortly before it was set to be taken out for good. Understanding how the mishap could have happened, the museum is adamant that there are no hard feelings, and the mechanic who made the error has been entirely forgiven.

“He was just doing his job in good faith,” van Zanten expressed. “In a way, it’s a testament to the effectiveness of Alexandre Lavet’s art.”

For now, Lavet’s cans have been relocated to sit atop a plinth, but it’s unlikely they’ll stay there for long. While van den Bergh wanted to give the cans a moment in the spotlight following the near miss, she has still yet to decide where they will be displayed in the future.

“We enjoy surprising our visitors,” she explained in the October 1 statement. “So no space is off-limits.”