Beam Suntory is diving deeper into the agave-based spirits market.

On Wednesday, the premium spirits group announced a multi-year distribution partnership with Mezcal Amarás, according to a press release. Starting next month, the spirits corporation will import and distribute the mezcal brand to select markets in the United States.

“Mezcal Amarás is a company that exists for the spirit of love to help create a better world,” Mezcal Armarás co-founder and chief executive officer Santiago Suarez Cordova says in the release. “Beam Suntory shares our vision that companies should have a positive impact on the world around us, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them to help introduce the superior quality of our mezcal portfolio to more consumers in the U.S.”

Mezcal Amarás offers three core mezcals: Amarás, Amarás Logia, and Verde Amarás. It was founded in 2010 and has since grown to enter over 24 markets in Mexico, the U.K., Spain, and China. Mexican agave for the premium and ultra-premium mezcals is harvested in Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Durango.

“Our new strategic partnership with Mezcal Amarás in the U.S. is key for Beam Suntory as we continue to premiumize our spirits portfolio and focus on the fast-growing agave-based spirits category,” Beam Suntory president of North America Jessica Spence says in the release. “Demonstrated by its award-winning portfolio of mezcal products, Mezcal Amarás shares our commitment to delivering exceptionally elevated quality in every bottle, from seed to sip. We were further drawn to the Mezcal Amarás team’s strong, values-based approach to doing business and dedication to giving back to people and nature.”