Basil Hayden 10 Year Bourbon is officially back on shelves, and this time, it’s joining the brand’s permanent lineup.

The bourbon, which the Beam Suntory-owned distillery first launched in December 2018, has historically only been released in limited quantities on an annual basis. But due to popular demand, the esteemed whiskey will now be available for purchase year-round. Along with its new core status, the bourbon has also been granted a new look. The expression’s new packaging includes a polished, dark gray label with gold-embossed lettering, though the bottle will still have the iconic, monogrammed Basil Hayden belt.

Fans of the bourbon will be pleased to hear that while the outside of the bottle has been altered, the liquid itself — made from Basil Hayden’s signature high-rye recipe — remains the same. The bourbon is aged for 10 years in American oak and bottled at 80 proof. According to the brand, the resulting spirit is warm and approachable with sweet caramel and vanilla notes.

Basil Hayden 10 Year hits shelves starting this week. The new release will be available for a suggested retail price of $84.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.