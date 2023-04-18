Bardstown Bourbon Company’s newest Collaborative Series installment involves another notable spirit brand.

The brand is partnering with Barbados-based Foursquare Rum to offer a new rum barrel-finished bourbon, according to an April 18 press release. A blend of seven-year-old straight rye and 17-year-old bourbon, this liquid was aged for 23 months in Foursquare barrels to “beautifully accentuate Barbados flavor.” The unique process yields to higher rates of evaporation during maturation, but still results in bold, tropical flavors.

The brand’s tasting notes include aromas of plantain, toasted almond, clove, and coconut, with a “vibrant” palate of rye spice, aged oak, baked fruit, lingering spice, and sweet caramel.

“Foursquare Rum and Bardstown Bourbon Company are trailblazers of transparency in spirits,” Dan Callaway, vice president of product development for Bardstown Bourbon Company states in the release. “This collaboration celebrates our shared value of connecting people with our authentic process, liquid content, and provenance. It is a dream come true to bring this project to life.”

The new offering isn’t the only part of this collaboration that’s notable. Foursquare Rum is directed by fourth-generation distiller Richard Seale, who handpicks each expression that’s released by the brand.

The new Collaborative Series bourbon is available for a short time and only in limited quantities. Starting Friday, some 3,000 nine-liter cases of the bourbon will be available at the Bardstown Bourbon gift shop, retailers in 26 states, and at online retailers.

If you’re seeking a new perspective on bourbon, this might just be it.