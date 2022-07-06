Bardstown Bourbon Co., one of the fastest-growing distilleries in Kentucky, has closed a deal to acquire Green River Spirits Co. While the financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed in the July 1 news, the acquisition is expected to only increase Bardstown’s reach in the Kentucky bourbon world.

Meanwhile, Kentucky-based Green River Spirits Co. distillery produces six bourbon and whiskey brands, as well as participating in several partnerships. Bardstown Bourbon Co. will manage the spirit company’s branding as well as its contract distilling of other spirits, such as vodka, rum, whiskey, rye, and gin.

In addition to adding the Green River label to its branding, Bardstown will also acquire the distillery’s two production locations in Owensboro, Ky. and Charleston, S.C in the deal. The distillery in Owensboro is the 10th largest in the state.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. was founded in 2014; Constellation formerly held a minority stake in the distilling company, prior to an acquisition by Pritzker Private Capital in March 2022.

Beyond its own distilling products, the bourbon brand has recently expanded its offerings with a partnership bourbon earlier this year. In a collaboration with Founders Brewing, the 110-proof Bardstown whiskey, aged for 10 years, is finished for 15 months in Founders Brewing’s Stout barrels.

The brand is available in select states and online through their website, but the Kentucky-based company hopes to expand nationwide in retail locations by 2025. Currently, it produces over 110,000 barrels of bourbon each year and falls in the top 10 distilleries nationwide for its production by capacity, according to the company’s website.