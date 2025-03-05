Finally, some good news for the lactose-averse. On Tuesday, Baileys Irish Cream debuted a new permanent lineup of dairy-free products: Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk. Available in two flavors, Coffee Toffee and Cookies & Creamy, the launch marks the first time in eight years that the brand has launched a non-dairy liqueur.

Just like Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, both Coffee Toffee and Cookies & Creamy are powered by an Irish whiskey base. But rather than dairy cream providing the product’s signature rich texture, the new expressions feature oat milk. According to the brand, Coffee Toffee delivers a decadent combination of coffee and caramel notes while Cookies & Creamy offers a blend of chocolate cookie and vanilla cream flavors. And just like the original, both flavors come in at just 17 percent ABV.

“With Baileys Non-Dairy Liqueur Made with Oat Milk, we wanted to bring the flavor and something extra special to turn even the simplest of moments into memorable experiences,” Milly Shome, director of Baileys & Liqueurs for Diageo North America, said in a press release. “This innovation marks an exciting new chapter for us. Whether you go dairy-free or just enjoy how it tastes, oat milk elevates those treating moments we all love. We saw it as the perfect match for the lively, social spirit of Baileys, creating a whole new way to enjoy your coffee.”

Baileys Coffee Toffee Non-Dairy Oat Milk Liqueur and Baileys Cookies & Creamy Non-Dairy Oat Milk Liqueur are currently available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 750 milliliter bottle. Both liqueurs are also available in 100-milliliter 3-packs for $11.99 and 50-milliliter single-serve bottles for $2.99.