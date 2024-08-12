Arby’s, which famously “has the meats,” is bringing back two beloved, bourbon-soaked menu offerings inspired by summer barbecues. The fast-food chain recently announced the return of the Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sandwich and the Bourbon BBQ Brisket Sandwich, available for a limited time only at participating locations nationwide.

The chicken iteration is stuffed with a crispy filet, heaping piles of brown sugar bacon, gooey Cheddar cheese, fried onions, and a smattering of Arby’s signature bourbon BBQ sauce. The brisket version swaps out the poultry in favor of sliced beef smoked for 13 hours. Both sandwiches are served on toasted brioche buns.

Prices of the items will vary depending on location, with the Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sandwich starting at $7.49 and the Bourbon BBQ Brisket Sandwich at $8.29. If you’re interested in taking things to the next level, each sandwich can also be ordered as a meal with a side of fries and your choice of soft drink.

Also returning for a limited time is a fan-favorite milkshake flavor, and no, it’s not pumpkin spice. The fast-food chain’s strawberry-flavored shake, which is served with a mound of whipped cream on top, will also be priced depending on location. The shake is only available until the end of the summer, so strawberry stans, be sure to grab yours before supplies run out.