Though we’re still in the month of September, Applebee’s is gearing up for the spooky season with the return of its $5 Halloween cocktails.

From now through the end of October, the casual dining chain will offer monster-sized drinks served in signature “Mucho” glasses. This year’s menu sees the return of two cocktail favorites.

Tipsy Zombie is a fruity, radioactive-looking drink made with Bacardi Superior, melon liqueur, passionfruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime, topped with a gummy brain. For a slushier option, Dracula’s Juice blends a Patron Silver Margarita and Bacardi Daiquiri.

“We love giving our guests an early treat so they can celebrate Halloween with us all month long,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, stated in a press release. “With the return of fan-favorite Spooky Sips, the fun never has to stop at Applebee’s.”

There’s nothing scarier than paying full price for a cocktail. But if gummy brains aren’t your jam, you can always stir up a Halloween cocktail at home.