Anheuser-Busch InBev is discontinuing two of its canned drink brands, Babe Wine and HiBall, to “better focus and simplify” its brand portfolio, according to a May 18 Beer Business Daily newsletter. The beer giant alerted wholesalers to the change this week and informed retailers they can finish selling excess inventory of products.

ABI says it’s now pursuing an “unbiased, consumer-based view of category growth drivers and their impact on segments and brands,” and will adjust company strategy accordingly, per BBD.

Babe, known for its lineup of canned wines, was founded in 2016 under the name Swish Beverages. “We pride ourselves on putting the consumer first and evolving with them through innovation and cultural engagement, and Babe Wine is in a class by itself when it comes to understanding their drinkers and building brand loyalty,” Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris said in 2019 upon the acquisition.

HiBall, which produced flavored energy seltzers, was founded in 2005 and acquired by Anhesuer-Busch in 2017.

Products from both discontinued brands are still available for purchase at certain retailers. Babe can be found at some Targets and local liquor shops, and HiBall can be found at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.

