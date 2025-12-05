Anheuser-Busch InBev confirmed its acquisition of BeatBox in a news release today. The acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, is valued at roughly $490 million. ABI will assume an 85 percent stake in BeatBox and will be on track toward 100 percent ownership in five years.

“We have a proven playbook for building winning brands, and I look forward to partnering with BeatBox and embarking on their next chapter of dynamic growth together,” Brendan Whitworth, chief executive officer of ABI, says in the announcement.

ABI’s acquisition of BeatBox marks the seventh brand to join its Beyond Beer portfolio. BeatBox is a wine-based RTD product that has gained traction with younger drinkers thanks to its colorful marketing and fruity flavors.

Rumors floated last month about the possible transaction expected the deal to value BeatBox at $700 million, but details indicate a total valuation of around $576 million — $124 million lower than the anticipated value. The two parties have agreed upon a “predetermined pricing formula” that will up ABI’s stake in BeatBox and could make up the difference.

Justin Fenchel, Aimy Steadman, and Brad Schultz, co-founders of BeatBox, launched the beverage brand in 2011. Since then, BeatBox has seen astronomical growth — in 2020, the brand produced 380,000 cases, and it’s slated to reach 12 million cases by the end of 2025, according to Beer Business Daily.

BeatBox reaches its target audience with flashy, graphic packaging and nostalgic flavors like pink lemonade and fruit punch, not unlike Four Loko in the early 2010s. On its website, BeatBox appeals to younger consumers’ desires with health- and eco-conscious tags: The brand advertises that its drinks offer “Low Carbs” and “Low Calories” in “100% resealable” packages. BeatBox’s cofounders hope the acquisition by ABI will help them continue expanding their reach.

“With Anheuser-Busch behind us, Aimy, Brad and I are excited for the chance to accelerate our growth and continue doing what we love for years to come — bringing people together and making the world more fun,” Fenchel says in the announcement.

