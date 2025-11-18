Anheuser-Busch InBev could be adding a new RTD to its lineup soon. According to an exclusive report from the Wall Street Journal published Tuesday, the beverage alcohol conglomerate is currently in talks to acquire BeatBox, a wine-based RTD brand founded by University of Texas at Austin students Justin Fenchel, Aimy Steadman, and Brad Schultz.

Launched in 2011, BeatBox was established with the goal of making it easier to share drinks at parties — and it’s a hit with younger consumers. Packaged in colorful 500-milliliter, screwtop, Tetra-Pak containers, each BeatBox drink is 11.1 percent ABV and sells for about $4 to $5 per box, appealing to Gen Z’s interest in value beverages.

In 2020, the fast-growing brand offloaded 380,000 cases and by 2022, that number rose to almost 2 million. In 2025, BeatBox is on track to move more than 12 million cases by the end of year according to Beer Business Daily, making it an attractive target for ABI.

According to an unnamed source close to the matter, the deal will see BeatBox valued at approximately $700 million and is set to come together soon, provided talks don’t collapse. It’s a clear bid for ABI to attract younger consumers, a cohort almost constantly making headlines for not drinking alcohol.

This deal is in line with several recent acquisitions angling to gain favor with younger consumers: In the Spring of 2024, Sazerac acquired BuzzBallz, a viral, high-octane RTD beloved by younger drinkers. And this past September, Gallo purchased Whiny Baby, a wine brand specifically targeted to Gen Z consumers and even brought its founder in-house to consult on emerging consumer innovation.

Should the deal go through, BeatBox would serve as the first wine-based RTD under ABI’s umbrella, joining spirits-based Cutwater canned cocktails and Nütrl Vodka Seltzer. This is a developing story.

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!