There are few things more comforting and nostalgic than fresh-baked apple pie. The swirl of cinnamon, flaky crust, and warm apple filling seems the perfect transition from summer to chilly autumn months.

Hard cider brand Angry Orchard clearly feels this way and is adding an apple pie flavored brew to its fall lineup. In an Aug. 18 emailed press release, the Boston Beer brand states the Natural Baked Apple Pie Style is especially for those tired of pumpkin flavor iterations.

The cider “is a sweet blend of juicy apples paired with nutmeg, creamy vanilla ice cream and topped off with buttery, baked notes that create the perfect fall dessert in a can,” according to the brand.

On the can’s packaging, the Angry Orchard signature apple appears somewhat less menacing than normal, resting on a vanilla ice cream-topped slice of layered apple pie.

The 5-percent ABV Baked Apple Pie cider is dropping at retailers next week, appearing in 12-ounce bottles and 12-ounce cans included in Angry Orchard’s Fall Haul variety pack. The newest style joins Angry Orchard’s other fall innovations in the variety pack, such as the recently-launched 8-percent ABV Hardcore Dark Cherry cider, alongside classic Crisp Apple and spicy Cinnful Apple.

Will the new style live up to our fondest memories of apple pie? Time will tell.