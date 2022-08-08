As August is just beginning, Angry Orchard launched an autumnal cider drinkers that adults can enjoy even before the leaves start to change.

The Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple Imperial Hard Cider dropped on Monday, arriving in 12-ounce, 8-percent ABV pours. The dark cherry cider is the booziest cider that Angry Orchard has produced, as most of its offerings sit at 5 percent.

The new cider will feature flavors of sweet, crisp apple, as well as tart cherry, according to an Angry Orchard press release. Beginning Aug. 8, six packs of the new beverage will hit retail locations nationwide. A fall variety pack is expected to hit shelves later this year.

“Through the years, Angry Orchard has been synonymous with offering deliciously bold ciders that feature real fruit,” head of marketing Kelli McCusker states in the release. “As drinkers shop the increasingly crowded alcohol space, they’re looking for offerings that deliver on flavor, ingredients and ABV to provide more value.

Alongside the launch of the “Hardcore” cider, the brand is hosting a contest starting Aug. 8. The “Hard to the Core” challenge asks fans to complete an intense activity — “bungee jumping, skydiving, rock climbing or hardcore chilling in the backyard” — and post a photo to Twitter. The first 40 adults to post their activity, tag the Angry Orchard account, and include the contest hashtag, will receive $500.

This seems like a pretty sweet deal for a tart cider.