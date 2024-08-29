Saga Spirits Group will develop a $92.5 million distillery and tourism center at Edgewood, a 150-acre site in Versailles according to a Thursday press release from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s office. The project will include the creation of a distillery, a tasting room, a restaurant, visitor center, and events space.

Wes Henderson, co-founder of Angel’s Envy Bourbon — which was purchased by Bacardi in 2015 for a reported $150 million — and CEO of the Saga Spirits Group (also known as TKC Distilling Co.) will head up the project. Reports suggest that Saga Spirits has applied for labels for two whiskey products under the name True Story.

Beyond his prominent role in the whiskey industry, Henderson is also the new owner of the iconic Kentucky Castle in Woodford County. Henderson acquired the historic, 53-acre property for $19 million in 2023. Henderson didn’t divulge his plans for the castle at the time, but it’s now clear that Saga Spirits Group will be renovating the estate to cater more to visitors of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

“It has been a huge blessing to be members of the Kentucky bourbon industry for many generations,” Henderson said in the release. “We are humbled and honored by the support we are receiving from government officials, tourism development, businesses and residents. Our team is composed of experts in distilling, distilling finance, supply chain and logistics, marketing, packaging and hospitality, with combined expertise of more than a century of success in the industry.”

In the release, Governor Beshear said this project will provide a welcome boost to Woodford’s tourism industry and create 89 new jobs for the area.

“People from all over the world travel to Kentucky for our bourbon, horses and hospitality, and this project from Saga Spirits will give our guests and our neighbors one more reason to visit and to fall in love with Kentucky,” he said. “Our home is a world-class destination with one-of-a-kind experiences, delicious food and the very best bourbon, and the offerings are continuing to grow as our tourism industry and economy thrive. Thank you to these partners for investing in our commonwealth, creating good jobs and helping us build a bright future for our new Kentucky home.”

