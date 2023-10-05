Angel’s Envy announced the release of their 12th annual cask strength bourbon on Thursday, as well as the launch of their very first cask strength rye whiskey. The two expressions are the first Angel’s Share releases from master distiller Owen Martin, who joined the team at the Louisville-based distillery in Sept. 2022.

Each year, Angel’s Envy’s Cask Strength program offers a new whiskey expression produced from noteworthy barrels selected from the Louisville rickhouse. The whiskey from these barrels then undergoes extensive finishing in port wine barrels selected anew each year, leading to whiskies that deliver unique aromas and flavors with each release. Historically, the distillery’s Cask Strength program releases have only included bourbons, but this year, the distillery will be debuting their first limited-edition cask strength rye.

“We are always looking to push the boundaries of innovation at Angel’s Envy,” says master distiller Owen Martin. “With my deep background in distilling and brewing, I’ve been able to share a unique perspective on the Angel’s Envy’s award-winning Cask Strength program, and am looking forward to this next chapter with the brand.”

Angel’s Envy 2023 Cask Strength Rye Whiskey is a blend of two of the distillery’s ryes: one aged in Sauternes casks and the other finished in toasted oak barrels, each hand selected by Martin himself. It comes bottled at 114.4 proof and, according to the brand, delivers notes of pears, cream, and rye spice on the palate before giving way to a cream soda finish with notes of black tea and floral sweetness.

The other half of this year’s release, the Angel’s Envy 2023 Cask Strength Bourbon, comes in at 118.2 proof. Despite its high ABV, the brand says it delivers a creamy profile with notes of cherry, marshmallow, and caramel on the palate with baking spice and red wine on the finish.

Both whiskies are planned to hit shelves on Dec. 1. Just 5,500 bottles of Angel’s Envy 2023 Cask Strength Rye will make their way to retailers in Calif., Fla., Ill., Ky., N.Y., Ohio, Tenn., and Texas to be sold at the recommended $269.99. Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bourbon will be slightly less allocated than the rye, with 22,656 bottles available for purchase for the recommended $269.99 at select retailers in all 50 states.