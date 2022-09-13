An acclaimed Kentucky bourbon brand is welcoming a new face.

Louisville-based Angel’s Envy recently named Owen Martin as its newest master distiller. Martin comes with six years of experience at Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, including a role as its head distiller as well as a degree from the coveted Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Martin is the first master distiller to step into the position since Angel’s Envy co-founder and former master distiller Lincoln Henderson passed in 2013, according to a Sept. 12 press release. Martin will be joining the Angel’s Envy team on Oct. 17 and will oversee the brand’s new launches, limited edition expressions, and bourbon production. The annual Cask Strength release as well as the limited edition Cellar Collection and Founder’s Collection will also be under Martin’s authority.

Angel’s Envy is known as a newcomer in the bourbon world; it only expanded to international markets as recently as 2020. Martin’s work will be concentrated at the newly-expanded Louisville distillery as the brand continues to grow.

“Angel’s Envy has been a trailblazer in redefining the finished whiskey category in the U.S., and the chance to be a part of the next chapter for a young brand that has already made such a large impact on the industry is truly the opportunity of a lifetime,” Martin states in the release. “I look forward to bringing my knowledge of secondary cask finishing and unique perspective of European and American production techniques, as well as my expertise in product development and passion for experimentation, to the foremost secondary-finished bourbon and rye producer in the country.”

If Martin’s goals of innovation are any indication of the future at Angel’s Envy, collectors can expect some exciting new launches to come soon.

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!