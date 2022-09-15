Airbnb hosts in America’s hottest viticultural areas have little to w(h)ine about. The newly minted search function for “vineyard” on the app proved successful this summer in opening wine country to more visitors.

The vacation rental company reported on Wednesday that hosts of lodgings in the vineyard category earned a collective $270 million in the second quarter, stretching from April-June 2022. Unsurprisingly, hosts in the state of California earned the most during that time, reporting combined earnings of $61 million.

In May 2022, the rental platform underwent an update to include several new categories, including vineyards. The new search feature allows Airbnb users to filter destinations by proximity to wineries and other wine attractions.

During a tumultuous grape growing season and uncertain climate conditions, Airbnb is a way for vineyard owners to earn some extra income.

The hosting platform is popular among 30-50 year olds, with 45 percent of “vineyard” category hosts in this age range. Some of the most popular wine destinations outside of California include Branson, Mo., North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

These U.S. states with hosts near wineries earned the most from April-June:

California ($61 million)

Tennessee ($42 million)

Florida ($17 million)

New York ($16 million)

South Carolina ($14 million)

Missouri ($13 million)

New Jersey ($10 million)

Washington ($9 million)

Massachusetts ($8 million)

Michigan ($7 million)

With over 120,000 listings for wine-themed stays from around the world, there’s no shortage of getaways for oenophiles.

As Airbnb says, “It’s grape to be a host.”